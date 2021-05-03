While the Denver Nuggets have had their struggles this season, especially in regards to injuries, they have maintained their status as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. This is largely all thanks to the likes of Nikola Jokic who has quickly proven himself to be a dominant force on the court. In fact, many media members are saying that Jokic should be the MVP this season and that's even playing better than guys like Joel Embiid.

Kendrick Perkins actually disagrees with this take as recently, he took to Twitter claiming that Chris Paul is the rightful MVP of this season. Well, Nuggets star Jamal Murray didn't take too kindly to this as he immediately clapped back at Perkins, saying "Omg lol.... YOU carry on."

In pure Perkins fashion, he replied to Murray with a quick retort: "Lol! Must have struck a nerve with that one. Don’t get it twisted I love the big fella but can we let the season play. Carry the hell on..."

You can't really blame Murray for standing up for his teammate here especially when you consider how Jokic has helped carry the Nuggets all season long in Murray's absence. As for Perkins, he's known for his hot takes, and it seems like fellow NBA players just can't seem to get on board with that.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images