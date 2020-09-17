Anthony Davis has been one of the best defensive players in the NBA all season long, and this has certainly extended well into the bubble. Throughout the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, Davis has been a dynamic player for the Los Angeles Lakers and when paired up with LeBron James, they can truly do no wrong. Now, Davis and company will be taking on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and perhaps Davis' biggest challenge is on the horizon.

Davis will now have to guard the likes of Nikola Jokic who is easily one of the best players in the entire league, regardless of position. He was able to impose his will on the Clippers in the second round, and he'll be looking to do the same to the Lakers. Even Davis couldn't help but acknowledge just how good Jokic is.

“He’s a tough guy to guard,” Davis said. “(He’s) able to shoot the ball, he can pass extremely well. He can go in the post. There are a lot of ways he can beat you.”

Regardless of Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Lakers are favored to win the series and for good reason. While it won't be a walk in the park, it's clear the Lakers are destined to go to the Finals.