Jalen Ramsey is considered by many to be the undisputed best cornerback in the league. At the beginning of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to be a promising team as they brought in quarterback Nick Foles. As soon as he got injured, things began to devolve and Ramsey quickly let his feelings be known. Things reached a climax after week two when Ramsey requested a trade from the Jaguars. At first, it seemed like the team would respect his wishes although they quickly decided against trading him, effectively holding him hostage.

On Tuesday night, the Jaguars had an epiphany of sorts as they decided to deal Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey is one of those players that will automatically make your team better and now, the Rams will have a stacked backfield for the rest of the season. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak and are looking for a spark. As of right now, it's their offense which seems to be the problem but with more insurance on defense, the Rams will certainly improve as the season goes on.

After the trade was made, Ramsey celebrated the news on Twitter which led to a pretty polarized reaction from NFL fans across the spectrum.