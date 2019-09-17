Jalen Ramsey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league, although, over the past few years, he has faced his fair share of struggles. The Jaguars aren't the defensive juggernaut they once were and Ramsey is well aware of the team's shortcomings. During a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Ramsey got into a bit of argument with head coach Doug Marrone and it was clear that he was fed up with the direction of the team. With this in mind, it didn't come as much of a surprise last night when it was revealed by Adam Schefter that Ramsey had requested a trade from the team.

In Schefter's reports, he indicates that there is no deal set up right now although the team is very motivated to get a deal done sooner than later. As you would probably expect, the Jaguars are asking for a high price for Ramsey. This includes a first-round pick and some other assets. There are no frontrunners as far as who could land Ramsey, although it shouldn't be a surprise that fans around the league are hopeful their teams can pull through.

Fans had a pretty quick reaction to the news and took to Twitter to flood the internet with memes and predictions. Below you can find some of the best responses to Schefter's original report.