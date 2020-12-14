In place of Carson Wentz, Philidelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts shined during his first game as a starter, leading the team to a 24-21 upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts tallied over 100 yards passing and rushing as well as a touchdown. He had no turnovers.

"He played awesome, man. The tape [speaks] for itself," running back Miles Sanders said of Hurts after the game. "He's so confident. He's a natural leader. We just needed that, and he gave us that spark starting from last week [against the Green Bay Packers]."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that Hurts has won the starting job for the remainder of the season.

"Sometimes you look for an opportunity to jump-start things and kind of reset a little bit," head coach Doug Pederson said. "Jalen got the start this afternoon, and I thought overall there were some good things and really kind of gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for and, I think, we were looking for as a team. But this win is not about one guy. This win is about this team and how resilient this team is."

"It felt good," Hurts said. "It was a new experience for me, for sure, my first NFL start out there. But I'm excited that I was able to do it with this group of guys, with this team. We're ready to get back to work and fix the things we need to fix."

The Eagles are now 4-6-1, two wins outside of first place in the NFC East.

