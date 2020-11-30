Jake Paul Flexes His Riches On "Park South Freestyle"

Jake Paul just came off of a huge win against Nate Robinson as he knocked out the former basketball star in the second-round of their boxing match. Prior to the fight, however, Paul was getting some bars off and decided to drop a brand new song that speaks to his current level of fame. The track is called "Park South Freestyle," and it's certainly something that will polarize music listeners.

Immediately upon putting on the song, you quickly come to the realization that Paul made this song so he could flex on his haters real quick, prior to his fight. Paul is one of the most hated men on the internet and with this track, he ultimately rubs his success in the faces of all those who oppose him.

If you're curious, you can check out the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Four cars deep, ridin' in, popstar girls slidin' in

And she wanna fuck, just keep it on tuck, and come to the house again

We ain't really with the politics, dropped out and got a lot of M's

Could've went and got a scholarship with that bread I spent on that Prada bitch