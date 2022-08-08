Jake Paul was supposed to fight over the weekend although he ultimately just stayed home as he canceled the bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. The whole fight was scrapped due to weight issues on Rahman's end, although this whole saga has led to a bunch of drama. For instance, Paul now has his sights set on YouTube star KSI, who had to find a new opponent for his fight on August 27th. Paul wanted his shot at KSI, but instead, the YouTube star found someone else.

Paul called KSI scared and leveled a bunch of other claims on Twitter. Now, KSI is challenging Paul to a boxing match that would supposedly take place next year. "I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept?" KSI wrote.

Jake saw the tweet this morning and immediately clapped back, saying "Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr."

KSI had no problems admitting this as he is well aware of Jake's skill in the ring. "As of today in boxing you’re better. Let’s run it bitch."

A lot can happen between now and this fight, which means there is no guarantee that we actually get the KSI vs. Jake Paul fight. After all, Paul lost out on two opponents in the span of a month, while KSI is dealing with similar issues.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this developing story.