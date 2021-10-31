Over the last year, Jake Paul has been in a neverending feud with Dana White. The former YouTuber turned boxer hates the UFC President and whenever he gets a chance to slander him, he does. White is known for hating what the Paul brothers stand for, and in light of this, Paul has made it his mission to expose White for underpaying his fighters. Needless to say, it's been a rocky relationship in the public that fight fans have enjoyed quite a bit.

With Halloween going down today, Paul decided to take yet another jab at White, this time with his costume. As you will see in the Instagram post below, the costume was quite disrespectful, however, it's something that Paul's fans will enjoy.

Jake can be seen wearing a bald cap while powder is all over his face. Paul is also holding a bag of what is supposed to look like cocaine, although the bag says "Unlimited Free Cocaine" which is an extended version of "UFC." It's both clever and disrespectful, so we're sure White is out there somewhere seething at what his archnemesis continues to do.

Most Halloween costumes this year have been pretty respectful but given jake's track record, this strategy should come as a surprise to virtually no one. Let us know what you thought about his Dana White impersonation, in the comments below.