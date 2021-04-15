Jake Paul is set to fight against Ben Askren on Saturday night despite a sexual assault allegation that was made against him recently. Paul denies all wrongdoing and is even looking to sue the alleged victim for defamation. In the meantime, Paul continues to promote his latest bout and as it stands, he is very confident that he will come away victorious and get himself some fights against some of the best and biggest fighters out there.

One name that has been thrown around quite a bit is Conor McGregor although for now, that matchup seems like a pipe dream. However, during a media event recently, Paul claimed that a fight against McGregor could be just two years away and that he's confident it will happen.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I think we both are on a road to each other,” Paul said. “He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. He would get toasted. He just keeps on taking Ls. I think fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao, and it would be just as big. I think we’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months.”

A lot would need to happen before McGregor would even consider fighting Jake Paul although if there is one thing for sure, it would bring in a boatload of money.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

