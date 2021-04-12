Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have been making news today as the two have gone back and forth on social media over a missed charity payment. McGregor was supposed to donate $500K to Poirier's foundation but in the end, he never did it. Poirier called out McGregor for this and now, the two fighters are angry with each other and it's all been playing out on Twitter for the whole world to see.

Just a few hours ago, McGregor took it to a whole new level as he officially called off their trilogy fight which was set for July. Now, McGregor says he will be going up against another opponent in the summer, while Poirier will have to go his separate ways.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid," McGregor wrote.

Poirier and McGregor traded more shots following this tweet and now, it seems like their trilogy is in shambles. As for Dana White, he must be truly loving the storylines that are coming from this.