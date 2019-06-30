Jahvillani's "Clarks Pon Foot" Is The Hottest Thing Going In Jamaica

The race for 2nd spot is hard to make out in the rearview mirror, for Jahvillani's new video for "Clarks Pon Foot" has taken the Jamaican radio circuit hostage like a flock of mosquitos converging on a heat lamp. Dancehall aficionados have noted the parallelism of "Clarks Pon Foot" and its counterpart, the timeless "Clarks" by Vybz Kartel featuring Popcaan and Gaza Slim.

Although constructed a little differently, Jahvillani's updated "Clarks" anthem feels as though it was separated at the root. Beyond the obvious connotations, "Clarks Pon Foot" highlights Jamaica's unending love for "the desert boot" known to American consumers as the Clarks' Wallabee, a staple for yardmen the world over, particularly in New York City, where they're routinely modded out in signature colorways (s/o to Canal Street, and Fifths & Fashion in NY). As always, age-old fashion brands like Clarks have subcultures like Dancehall or hip-hop to thank for their longevity.

The buzz over "Clarks Pon Foot" on pirate/BBC radio in the UK, created a demand for Jahvillani to appear as a guest on Tim Westwood TV, where he spoke of the song's virality, the success of another record (Wile Side Government), as a well tense situation that boiled over involving fellow Dancehall deejay Squash aka 6ixx. As always, World Boss Kartel is the spiritual centerpiece for all the ground shaking movements in the scene. Hit us with your thoughts below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Brand new Clarks pon foot

Every gyal pon shook.

- Jahvillani