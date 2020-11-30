The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired general manager Dave Caldwell, the team announced following their 27-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Jags are now 1-10 and last in the AFC South.

"I've met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager," Owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately, his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021."

Caldwell had served as the Jags' general manager since 2013, registering just one winning season in his time with the organization.

In addition to Caldwell, Houston Texans' GM-coach Bill O'Brien, Detroit Lions' Bob Quinn, and Atlanta Falcons' Thomas Dimitroff have all been fired during the season.

Trent Baalke will serve as the interim GM until a new manager is hired. The team is expected to finish the season with a top-three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, barring an unforeseen win streak to finish the year.

The Jags will play the Vikings next Sunday at 1:00 PM.

