New Balance have officially announced a fresh partnership with Jaden Smith.

Jaden first collaborated with New Balance earlier this month as part of their "Runs in the Family" campaign that included an appearance by two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, among others. Smith also laced up a colorful New Balance 650 for the cover of his new album "ERYS" and has been preaching #NewBalanceOnly, so maybe we all should have seen this news coming.

That said, it remains to be seen if the Jaden x New Balance partnership will result in any special edition sneaker collabs. New Balance released the following statement regarding the partnership with Jaden (h/t Highsnobiety).