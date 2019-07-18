Jaden x NB sneaker collabs coming soon?
New Balance have officially announced a fresh partnership with Jaden Smith.
Jaden first collaborated with New Balance earlier this month as part of their "Runs in the Family" campaign that included an appearance by two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, among others. Smith also laced up a colorful New Balance 650 for the cover of his new album "ERYS" and has been preaching #NewBalanceOnly, so maybe we all should have seen this news coming.
That said, it remains to be seen if the Jaden x New Balance partnership will result in any special edition sneaker collabs. New Balance released the following statement regarding the partnership with Jaden (h/t Highsnobiety).
“As an iconic change-maker, Jaden exemplifies the New Balance brand philosophy of fearless independence,” New Balance said in a statement. “His convention-defying work in fashion and music, coupled with his dedication to philanthropy and environmental awareness, speak to larger global issues and how they impact his generation. He uses his platform to engage youth and encourages them to be their authentic selves.”