The self-proclaimed King of R&B is making sure that his fans know that he cares about them just as much as they love him. Jacquees is still celebrating the release of his long-awaited album King of R&B, and while the crown he's given himself has rubbed a few people the wrong way, Jacquees hasn't budged on the label. He's stated that his dedicated fanbase has stayed with him during the entirety of his decade-long career, and there's no other singer of his generation that can boast those accomplishments.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One fan who has been singing along to Jacquees's jams is a 17-year-old Los Angeles girl named Samira who has attended multiple concerts and bought all the Jacquees swag she could get her hands on. The teen lives with a severe nervous disorder that has caused her to be wheelchair-bound, and there was a point when Samira even fell into a coma. Her mother played one of Jacquees's songs while her daughter was unconscious and she woke up. Ever since that time, Jacquees has been a family favorite.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has made Samira's dream come true because the teen was able to come face-to-face with her favorite singer. According to a report by TMZ, Samira and her family not only met Jacquees, but the singer spent an hour with them and sang Samira one of his sings, "Fact or Fiction." Considering Samira reportedly listens to Jacquees as she's falling asleep, it's safe to say that nothing will top this experience for her.