Jacob Blake's story is one that we have seen all too often in the media. Just a few days ago, his name began circulating in headlines as he was shot seven times in the back by a police officer. The entire scene was filmed and posted to social media, where millions of people have seen the footage. It is yet another example of police brutality and people are fed up. Since the shooting, protests have erupted all across the United States as even the NBA opted for a three-day boycott.

Blake is currently in the hospital where he is recovering from the injuries he sustained. The man is now paralyzed from the waist down and has reportedly been able to talk with his family. As we reported yesterday, Blake had been handcuffed due to his bed due to his outstanding warrants. Considering Blake is paralyzed, many found this act to be quite barbaric and unnecessary.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Blake has been uncuffed from his bed and all of his warrants have been vacated. This information comes straight from his attorney, Patrick Cafferty.

For now, Blake will continue to recover in the hospital as activists protest the police brutality that has plagued the nation for so long. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

[Via]