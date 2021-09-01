Jackboy is proving that he's got a good head on his shoulders, traveling to his native Haiti this week and donating over $100,000. Additionally, he has pledged to donate enough money to have a new hospital built in the country, and he's getting help from Lil Baby.

The Sniper Gang-affiliated rapper has been documenting his recent trip to Haiti, sharing photos and videos on Instagram Stories to show how desperate the country is right now, following a devastating earthquake. The death toll hit over 2,100 a couple of weeks ago, but hospitals are still in dire need of help. Jackboy said that after witnessing what's happening in the country, he wants to build a new hospital, and he's getting help from another famous rapper.

"I Just Walked Through A Hospital In Haiti & All The Patients Sleeping Outside [heartbreak emoji]," wrote Jackboy this week. "I Personally Handed Every Single Last 1 Of Them A Envelope Full Of Money But Fr Fr I Feel Like That Ain't Enough... Who Want To Go Half With Me & Get A Hospital Built It's Not Really That Much Especially If We Using Us Dollars. #PrayForHaiti."

Jack went on to share his direct messages with Lil Baby, revealing that the rapper accepted his offer to split the cost of a new hospital.

"I'm in," said Baby.

"Dats love woe on god You Just got whole different type of respect for Me," responded Jack. "Ima set everything up and keep y'all in contact with the hospital director."

Shout out to Jackboy and Lil Baby for this! Read the posts below.