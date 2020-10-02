Jackboy Explains The Importance Of Chess And Porn During Quarantine

Jackboy breaks down some of his lockdown essentials on "In My Bag," a list that includes a PS4, a chessboard, and a box o' porn.

The lockdown life continues to ravage on, and as such, we're coming up with another installment of In My Bag: Quarantine Edition. This time, we've connected with Jackboy, who breaks things down with a hilarious bluntness that's honestly refreshing in these trying times. A true gamer, albeit a selective one, the young rapper confirms that he's not down to travel anywhere without his PS4 on deck -- but not Xbox, never Xbox. "I first got into playing video games young," he explains. "The games I like to play, Madden, 2K, Call Of Duty, a little Fifa, UFC every now and then, get a couple moves in."

Second only to gaming on his priority list is the presence of a female, as he explains. Though given the circumstances, social-distancing and all that, he maintains that "porn" is a worthwhile substitute. "On lockdown, you run out of tricks, so you need to stay up on it," he reflects. "You've gotta stay with some new moves." He also argues that pornography helps him remain faithful, especially when he's on the road. "Sniper Gang men are real faithful men, so every time I'm out of town at shows, and my woman is not with me, sometimes you have to do that. You faithful so that's what we do."

In true rapper fashion, marijuana remains high on the priority list. Likewise is a chessboard, a turn that would make the RZA beam with pride. "I've been playing chess probably since I was seventeen -- I'm twenty-three now," he says. "When I went to jail I started playing chess, in Virginia. I just stuck with it. I like to play chess often -- everybody don't know how to play chess, but if I have somebody with me who know how to play chess, we can play all day."

For more from Jackboy, who as always provides a thoroughly entertaining breakdown, check out the full episode of In My Bag: Quarantine Edition right now.