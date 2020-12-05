mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jackboy & Sada Baby Have Undeniable Energy On "Man Down"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 09:02
83 Views
Image via Jackboy

Jackboy and Sada Baby make a great team on the new track "Man Down."


Jackboy has been having himself an incredibly successful year as he continues to release strong and energetic new singles that display the full scope of his talents. On Friday, the artist was able to do it once again as he came through with a brand new single called "Man Down" which also features another energetic artist in Sada Baby.

This collaboration ultimately works to perfection as we see both artists providing some violent bars that are aimed at their enemies. Jackboy takes up the first half of the track while Sada Baby comes in at the end and this song structure proves to work quite well for them. If you need something that is going to hype you up, this is definitely the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Caught him lackin he can finally get his rest now
Can't catch me lackin I be steppin with the Vest now
I don't do no Yoga but all my opps be gettin stretched out
Pulled up in the Hellcat we gon bless this man's shot

