Jackboy & Denzel Curry Unite On "Think They Are"

The Florida connection is strong on Jackboy's brand new collaboration with Denzel Curry, a standout cut off the brand new album Love Me While I'm Here. And while there is plenty to unpack on Jackboy's latest, it's hard to resist the allure of a Denzel link-up, especially over some melodic production from Kid Hazel and Thank You Fizzle. Fueled by a smooth and vibey guitar riff, the likes of which have made for a solid hip-hop formula this past few years, Jackboy catches a rhythmic flow and reflects on the difficulties plaguing his current situation.

Despite the relatively soothing beat, both parties bring a notable air of aggression to their verses, lining their bars with the bubbling threat of violence. "Clean the block with the mop, I ain't leaving no witness / Claiming he a bitch, show up in a ni*ga kitchen," spits Jackboy, who proceeds to warn opposition that his glock is seldom far. For Denzel, problems are more effectively solved by throwing down, his opening lyrics establishing exactly how he and his circle get down. "Real shit, I don't gotta act hard, Know ni*gas throw hands in the backyard," he raps. "No glove, no wraps or a mouthguard / You can swipe all day, but I pull cards."

Check out the standout duet now, and be sure to give Jackboy's Love Me While I'm Here a full listen and sound off in the comments.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

See, back in the day, I would hop in the Lexus, just me and my manager hoping it start

Here in the present, I'm stacking my scrilla all off of the shit that I said from my heart

Haters get mad when they see that you the big dawg, but they won't bite and I bet they don't bark

Mad over hoes, you a motherfucking simp, son, your ni**as Maggie and Lisa and Bart