Jackboy Drops "Love Me While I'm Here" Featuring Kodak Black, Tyga, 42 Dugg, & More

Representing Sniper Gang while Kodak Black is locked up, Jackboy has truly come into his own, making a name for himself as one of the hottest rising rappers out of Florida. His two projects released in 2020 have really raised his profile, especially his self-titled album, which was critically-acclaimed and praised by fans nationally.

Jackboy knows that, in rap, oftentimes the love only comes when it's too late. We've seen too many of our young stars lose their lives in recent years, including Juice WRLD, King Von, Mo3, and others. Jackboy wants his flowers while he's still alive, releasing his new project Love Me While I'm Here with features from Kodak Black, Tyga, 42 Dugg, Lil Mosey, Denzel Curry, Rylo Rodriguez, Dreezy, and more.

The latest addition to Jackboy's discography is solid, featuring nineteen songs and spanning just over fifty minutes. Check it out and be sure to show your love for Jackboy in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Murda 1

2. Killin A Sport

3. Devil In My Head (with Rylo Rodriguez)

4. Feel It

5. Pressure Bust Pipes (with Fredo Bang)

6. Think They Are (feat. Denzel Curry)

7. Own My Masters

8. Man Down (feat. Sada Baby)

9. Told You A Lie

10. Can't Get Enough (with DeJ Loaf) [feat. Stevie J]

11. Hear Me Crying

12. Enjoy Every Dolla (feat. Lil Mosey)

13. Made It Out

14. Brat (feat. Dreezy & Tokyo Jetz)

15. Reloaded (feat. Hotboii)

16. No Love (feat. Juelz Santana)

17. IDK (feat. Kodak Black)

18. Aggy (with Tyga)

19. Hard To Creep (feat. 42 Dugg)