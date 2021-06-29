Jack Harlow and Saweetie definitely had eyes for each other at the BET Awards on Sunday night. As the world continues to unwind from the culture-packed event this weekend, new moments keep on popping up to steal people's attention. People have been discussing Lil Nas X's queer-culture celebrating performance, Tyler, The Creator's creative rendition of "LUMBERJACK," and Coi Leray's outfit on the red carpet, but another moment from before the show has captured the attention of many.

Jack Harlow and Saweetie were both nominated in major award categories and they brushed shoulders on the red carpet prior to the event, which featured a fully vaccinated crowd as we slowly return back outside. Photographer Johnny Nunez managed to capture a tension-filled moment between the two rappers, who seemingly have some chemistry. Looking right into the eyes of the "My Type" artist, Jack Harlow cracked a big smile as many of his fans suggest he may have been plotting to swoop in and sweep Saweetie off her feet. Shining in the middle of Cancer season, Saweetie appeared to be flattered by Jack's words, giving him the eyes and looking back in his direction.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Saweetie and Jack haven't addressed the viral moment yet on social media, but a bunch of their fans have been sharing their comments online, predicting the future for the bachelor and bachelorette.

Take a look at what people have been saying below. Do you think they were flirting?