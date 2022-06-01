mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jack Harlow & Drake Takeover The Kentucky Derby In "Churchill Downs" Music Video

June 01, 2022 15:24
Jack Harlow shares the official video for "Churchill Downs" ft. Drake.

Jack Harlow is only a few weeks removed from the release of his latest project, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The rapper's latest opus includes minimal features, but the ones that do appear on the tracklist hold weight in the game. Prior to the album's release, a leaked record featuring Drake surfaced online which many believed could've jeopardized its release. Thankfully, that's not the case and the two emerged this afternoon with the official music video for the single. The video offers insight into their hangout at the Kentucky Derby in early May. The two are spotted in the box at Churchill Downs where footage of racehorses cut in between shots of their performance and candid BTS antics. 

Check out the official video above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

