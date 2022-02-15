Ja Morant has been having a truly incredible season with the Memphis Grizzlies. His team is near the top of the Western Conference, and while they aren't on the same level as the Warriors or the Suns, they are still extremely competitive. Every single time Morant steps on the court, he looks like a potential MVP, and the entire city is currently on his shoulders.

His rise to fame has been nothing short of impressive over these last few years, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in the playoffs, now that the Grizzlies are actually expected to do something.

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

As for his personal life, Morant is using his money to bring joy to his most beloved family members. For instance, over the weekend, Morant gifted his sister Teniya a Jeep Wrangler as an early birthday/Valentine's Day present. In the video below, courtesy of TMZ, Morant's sister looked extremely happy about the gift, and she was even in tears. As Morant explained, she had wanted a Jeep for a long time, and he wanted to give her something she deserved.

It's always fun to see athletes spoil their family members, as it is a token of their appreciation for all of the support. Hopefully, Teniya gets the most out of that Jeep, especially since those things aren't cheap.

