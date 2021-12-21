Ja Morant has been the shining star of the Memphis Grizzlies over the past couple of seasons, and even this year, he has been leading the team to some impressive victories. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with some injury issues and it has caused him to miss the last few games. On Monday night, Morant made his way back to the lineup, and while he had a solid outing, the Grizzlies ended up falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There was an unfortunate incident during the game in which a fan reportedly told Morant that he should have stayed out of the lineup. The fan was reportedly a Grizzlies supporter, and according reporter Drew Hill, Ja was pretty disappointed and broken up about the whole thing.

In fact, Morant was not feeling the love last night as he took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking a large break from the social media platform. "off social media for awhile anybody who need me got my #. love is love," he wrote.

Twitter can be a very toxic place, especially for young players who are navigating through rough patches in their careers. Hopefully, this break provides Morant with some of the mental clarity he needs.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from around the NBA.