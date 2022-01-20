You know the saying: rappers want to be NBA players, and NBA players want to be rappers. So, it should come as no surprise that, with all the young talent on the rise within the NBA these days, there would be at least one player’s name that consistently makes his way onto your favorite rapper’s next song. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant--the spectacular point guard who seems to be a walking highlight reel--has managed to achieve this feat as his name has been referenced in over 30+ different songs.

Acknowledging the star’s popularity amongst big and small rappers, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Twitter account decided they would have a bit of fun and hold a debate regarding which Ja Morrant reference was the best. The Grizzlies’ account began the debate by throwing in heavy-hitters such as J.Cole, Moneybagg Yo, Money Man, and Lloyd Banks, with songs featuring a reference of their prized player. However, it wasn’t long before Ja Morant chimed in himself and ended the debate by offering his opinion on the matter. “rookie of the year,” the 22-year-old basketball player tweeted in favor of Moneybagg Yo’s track, replying to his team’s viral tweet. “Strategic how I move, I just treat it like chess (On point)/Team Morant, the Grizzlies on my Mitchell & Ness (Straight from Memphis),” Yo rhymes on the YC-produced track paying homage to Ja Morant’s 2020 Rookie of the Year Award.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Though Ja Morant’s decision almost immediately triggered some Hip-Hop enthusiasts, it should come as no surprise that Ja would ride for his guy. After all, Moneybagg Yo and Ja Morrant are pretty tight with each other. Ever since the Grizzlies drafted the point guard in 2020, Moneybagg Yo liked the future star, with the pair also starring in a soon-to-be iconic Nike commercial.<

While it does seem that the debate was put to bed relatively early with Ja Morant offering his opinion, we are still curious: which song do you think has the best Ja Morant reference? Be sure to let us know in the HNHH comments below.