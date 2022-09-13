Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. If you have been following the Memphis Grizzlies, then you know that this kid will likely go down as the best player to ever grace the franchise. In the coming years, he has a chance to take this team to the NBA Finals, and for the first time in years, the Grizzlies are seen as a real national draw.

With that being said, Morant has gone through some growing pains. He is known for talking a whole lot on social media, and this has swayed public opinion against him. The Grizzlies are a young group of players, and in the eyes of some, they still have a lot of maturing to do before they can attain ultimate success.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Recently, Morant got to sit down with "The Pivot" podcast where he spoke about some of the issues he has faced in his young career. Morant even called himself an underdog which raised some eyebrows given the fact he was an MVP candidate. The Grizzlies superstar said it's ultimately because of his trash talk and how some guys just don't like him.

"I feel like now, just because I'm me and I speak on whatever I want to and say whatever I'm feeling at the time, that some people don't like me," Morant explained.





Morant is a good enough player on his own merits that he doesn't need to waste time on people that don't like him. He is going to be a phenomenal player for years to come, and if he wins the Grizz a chip, then that whole city will love him until the end of days.