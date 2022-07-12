Ja Morant made headlines yesterday after he confidently told Taylor Rooks that he could Michael Jordan 1-on-1. Morant went on to say that he would have loved to have played in MJ's era and that he knows he could have played extremely well in the 90s. It was a bold claim but considering Morant's confidence over the years, it shouldn't be all that surprising.

Morant's comments led to a fake quote from Ballsack Sports. As you can see below, the parody account made it seem like Morant had called MJ just another superstar and that he wasn't all that special. It was a harmless joke that ultimately grew a life of its own thanks to the failure of ESPN fact-checkers.

ESPN ended up airing the quote and they had analysts discussing it as if it was a fact. This led to a hilarious fallout on Twitter as fans accused ESPN of getting "sacked." Ja Morant also had a lot of fun with what went down as he posted the infamous "got eem" gif all while saying "these people crazy."

Stephen A. Smith and others have been duped by Ballsack Sports in the past, and it seems like the sacking won't stop anytime soon.