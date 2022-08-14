Everyone knows Draymond Green loves a good rivalry, and it looks like one of the rivalries he's been cultivating will be played out on Christmas. For a while now, Draymond and Grizzlies star Ja Morant have been talking trash, and the Christmas game will finally give them an opportunity to do more than talk. Both players celebrated the news on Twitter.

"We got what we wanted Dray," Morant wrote on the social media platform after hearing the news. Draymond responded, "That's the power of your voice Young! Let's goooo!" He added that after the game, which is scheduled for the day, he wants Ja to come to his place. "Bring the fam to the crib for dinner after," Green wrote.

The two faced off against each other in West semifinals, with the Warriors coming out on top after six games. The series got heated quickly, with trash talking, accusations of dirty play, and close games escalating the rivalry between the two teams.

Back in June, Draymond responded to some of the chirping Morant was doing on Twitter. "Now, talking s**t to the team that won a championship after they beat you after they win a championship is an entirely different level of oblivion. It doesn’t get much more oblivious than that," Draymond said on his podcast. "So I think now, they’re going to get their reality check. And it’s not that they will still be able to win. They may still be able to win, but they’re going to realize how much harder it is for them to win. And now because they’re talking the way they’re talking, they better lose that oblivion, because they better understand these moments now are huge."

Only time will tell who can back up their talk.

