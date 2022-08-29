The death of Tupac remains unsolved but there are plenty more people who've theorized what would've happened if he wasn't in the car with Suge Knight on the night of the fatal shooting. J. Prince, for example, feels like Tupac would've still been alive, if he had signed with Rap-A-Lot instead of Death Row.



Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Outlawz member Mutah Beale, formerly known as Napoleon, explained why he thought Tupac would've been alive today if he had signed to J. Prince. "If 'Pac was signed to J. Prince, that wouldn't have happened," he said. "Me knowing the mentality of J. Prince. Me being around J. Prince, I don't think he would've allowed 'Pac to just run off and take off on somebody," he continued, before describing Tupac as his "own man" and a "wild individual."

"If 'Pac was hypothetically on Rap-A-Lot Records, he would've been moving different," he said after explaining how 'Pac treated the Outlawz like his little homies, as Big Psych once explained, even though they were older. He also explained that Texans are a bit more laidback in general.

J. Prince hit the 'Gram where he reposted the clip and agreed with Beale's assessment. "Facts, the homie @mutahbeale is correct. I believe Tupac would still be alive if Rapalot was with him that night," he captioned the post. It's a sentiment that J. Prince echoed in the past but it seems that Beale's comments re-affirmed it.

Check J. Prince's post below.