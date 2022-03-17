During an interview with Los Angeles Times, DJ Quik reflected on his journey through hip-hop over the years. The Compton-native gave much detail and even gave some reflection on the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Tupac was ambushed at a Las Vegas intersection in September 1996. The rapper was shot multiple times after leaving the MGM Grand with Suge Knight following a Mike Tyson fight. Shakur ultimately succumbed to his wounds days following the shooting. During his interview, DJ Quick revealed that his mother stopped him from riding with Suge the night of the shooting. "My mom was so gangster. She made Suge and them leave when they tried to get me to come with them to the Tyson fight that night. she said, 'If y'all don't get away from my muthaf*ckin' door I'm gonna start blastin'. I'mma call the police first then shoot y'all in y'all muthaf*cki' ass.' She had all the gun," he said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moving on from the past, DJ Quik expressed his satisfaction with being able to really relax and look at how far he and his fellow peers have come. "I was just in the studio with Mustard," he said. "I'm so proud of him and YG. They listen to us when were younger. And we weren't the best role models...But I'm proud of these guys: 1500 or Nothin'. Rance. Brody. Terrace Martin. Kamasi Washington. Thundercat. Kendrick. Ali and Dre. Snoop just bought Death Row."

DJ Quik is still producing and on the mic, but has not mentioned any potential new music.

