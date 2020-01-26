mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Hus Blends All Of His Best Styles On "Cucumber"

Noah C
January 26, 2020 15:11
106 Views
01
0
Black Butter LimitedBlack Butter Limited
Black Butter Limited

Cucumber
J Hus

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Off his new album, "Big Conspiracy".


 

On Friday, J Hus released his sophomore album, entitled Big Conspiracy. It solidifies him as one of the most exciting artists within the UK rap scene at the moment. He takes the gritty bass of Grime and transposes it onto more lush arrangements, providing himself with a playground where he can choose whether to rap aggressively or croon sweetly. 

"Cucumber" is a standout cut on Big Conspiracy. J Hus shows how swiftly he can buoy you with Afrobeat rhythms and melodies. The general airiness of the track is elevated by the bubbly drums and whistling synths. The beat throbs gently at a comfortable tempo and J Hus floats on its surface both while rapping in the verses and singing in the chorus. While he clearheadedly comments on lofty political and racial themes on his new album, "Cucumber" shows that J Hus also thrives at the lighthearted dancehall jams. 

Give Big Conspiracy a listen if you haven't yet and let us know what song you're vibing the most so far. 

Quotable Lyrics

I met that gyal back in October
Then I gave her the cucumber
I'll give you everything you've been urging for
Say ah J Hus make your pum-pum sore

J Hus
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  106
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
J Hus new song cucumber Big conspiracy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J Hus Blends All Of His Best Styles On "Cucumber"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject