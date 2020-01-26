J Hus Blends All Of His Best Styles On "Cucumber"

On Friday, J Hus released his sophomore album, entitled Big Conspiracy. It solidifies him as one of the most exciting artists within the UK rap scene at the moment. He takes the gritty bass of Grime and transposes it onto more lush arrangements, providing himself with a playground where he can choose whether to rap aggressively or croon sweetly.

"Cucumber" is a standout cut on Big Conspiracy. J Hus shows how swiftly he can buoy you with Afrobeat rhythms and melodies. The general airiness of the track is elevated by the bubbly drums and whistling synths. The beat throbs gently at a comfortable tempo and J Hus floats on its surface both while rapping in the verses and singing in the chorus. While he clearheadedly comments on lofty political and racial themes on his new album, "Cucumber" shows that J Hus also thrives at the lighthearted dancehall jams.

Give Big Conspiracy a listen if you haven't yet and let us know what song you're vibing the most so far.

Quotable Lyrics

I met that gyal back in October

Then I gave her the cucumber

I'll give you everything you've been urging for

Say ah J Hus make your pum-pum sore