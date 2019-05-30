The prolific and talented J. Cole has earned another accomplishment for the books. Approximately four and a half years removed from the release of his third studio album Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole's arguable magnum opus has gone triple platinum. The milestone is made notably special for launching what an eventual Cole staple - the "no-features" approach, which he'd go on to continue across 4 Your Eyez Only and KOD. The individualist effort speaks to Cole's widespread appeal, an affirmation that his fanbase is well-earned, exclusively by his own merit. For that, it does feel extra special when the accolades pour in, as mitigating factors are removed from the equation altogether.

Now, with Forest Hills Drive having officially gone triple platinum, Roc Nation took a moment to praise Cole on Twitter. All things considered, it's cool to see Cole continuously proving to be among the game's most commercially viable, despite the fact that he seldom seems to succumb to the trappings of cliche or the dilution of his lyrical content. Clearly, his message remains resonant, perhaps now more than ever.

Look for him to continue rising with every passing release, and keep an eye out for that Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 album, which features one of his craziest unreleased bangers yet.