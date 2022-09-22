Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.

Now, Udoka could face a suspension, which would hurt his team starting the season. To make matters worse, Udoka is in a relationship with Nia Long, who was his biggest supporter during the NBA Finals. He cheated on her, and now, he is a laughing stock amongst NBA fans on Twitter.

In light of this news, J. Cole has begun trending on Twitter. As many of you know, Cole rapped about Long on "No Role Modelz" where he said, "My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet/My only regret was too young for Nia Long."

Fans on Twitter are now making jokes about Cole's involvement in all of this and how he could very well be gearing up to slide into Long's DMs. As you can see in the various tweets below, fans came through with some pretty hilarious memes which just go to show that Twitter users are always ready for the latest scandal.

Some people even generated theories about how all of the women that Cole has rapped about are now leaving serious relationships. Of course, this is simply a joke, but it is a coincidence that some find to be amusing.

The Ime Udoka-Nia Long saga is one that will likely continue throughout the weekend. Everyone is talking about it, and it's not something that Udoka will be able to live down, anytime soon.