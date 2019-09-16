J. Cole, DaBaby & Lute Roam Around Town In "Under The Sun" Video

North Carolina, stand up.

If you thought that Dreamville compilation was just gonna drop and then all the artists would go their separate ways, you were mistaken. The collective provides a complete product and that's why we're now getting a third music video off the Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation album. This one is for the cut, "Under the Sun", featuring the all-star North Carolina lineup of J. Cole, DaBaby and Lute. While the Revenge of the Dreamers series aims to shine a spotlight on lesser-known artists, DaBaby has gotten consistently bigger since this single initially dropped. In any case, all three artists on this song hold their own with impressive verses, dissolving the relevance of any popularity ranking.

The music video shows the trio making a slow-motion entrance into a bodega, while the lovely Argo Sisters sample plays. Cole seems to take on a big brother role as his starry-eyed and significantly shorter peers, DaBaby and Lute, trail behind him. Cole interacts with the cashier, ordering the crew some mustard-drenched meat sandwiches. The camera zooms in on DaBaby enjoying a mouthful before flashing one of his wide, infectious grins. The rest of the video shows the rappers roaming about town as they deliver their verses in various locations.