Dreamville's "Under The Sun" Links J. Cole With Kendrick Lamar, DaBaby & Lute

"Under the Sun" featuring DaBaby, Lute and uncredited vocals by Kendrick Lamar, is far richer than advertised. Sure, the uncredited vocals came as a surprise to fans who didn't Kenny listed among the attendees for the much-publicized ROTD sessions in Atlanta.

For starters, DaBaby inclusion helps consolidate that "grassroots" feeling J. Cole‎ and Ibrahim Hamad were seemingly going for when the RSVP letters through the mail leading up to the decisive Battle Royale.

Secondly, Lute is the most underpublicized member of the Dreamville line-up, so his brazen display is not only good for his own career prospects but the label's strength as an unpliable unit. DaBaby talks of undergrads knocking on his dorm room, J. Cole of his conquests in the rap game, for a song that is equal parts supercilious yet serious when it needs to be. Who, in your estimation, steals the show on "Under the Sun?" Hit us in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no job, I'm selling gas like I'm Jiffy Lube

I had a freak, used to fuck while her boyfriend in class

I hit her from the back from like 10 to 2

No back and forth with these rappers

They mention me, dissin' me

No talkin' back, I won't mention you.

- DaBaby