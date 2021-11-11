J Balvin is one of the biggest international artists in the world as his songs are always charting around the globe. The artist has a large fanbase and with that comes a lot of endorsement deals. For instance, Balvin has been working with Jordan Brand quite a bit over the past couple of years. Fans will remember his colorful Air Jordan 1 High from last year, and since that time, sneakerheads have been wondering if he would look to recreate the magic.

Most artists are typically given more than just one collab, and with Balvin, that has certainly been the case. This past week, the artist took to his Instagram story with some teasers of a brand new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that glows in the dark. As you can see in the photos below, the shoe appears to be covered in blue, all while the midsole and outsole have a nice glow. Overall, it's a pretty sweet shoe that could be dropping in the not-so-distant future.

For now, however, a tentative release date has not been given, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via J Balvin

Image via J Balvin