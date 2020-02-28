mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin Is Back With His New Single "Rojo"

Aron A.
February 27, 2020 20:19
J Balvin is back with his new single, "Rojo."


J Balvin is getting ready to release his forthcoming project, Colores which is due out next month. Before we get into the month of March, he returned with his new single, "Rojo" which translates to Red in English. The songs on the project are all named after colors to better fit the title of the album. It's an upbeat record with a easy melody and infectious flow that'll easily get stuck in your ear.

J Balvin's had a pretty great start to the year already. After releasing a few singles off of the project and dropping a few solid collabs, he also joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for their Super Bowl performance.

Check out the song below as well as the tracklist to his upcoming project, Colores due out next month. 

1. Amarillo
2. Azul
3. Rojo
4. Rosado
5. Morado
6. (Sky) Verde
7. Negro
8. Gris
9. Arcoiris (Mr. Eazi)
10. Blanco

J Balvin
