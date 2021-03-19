mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin Drops Off New Single "Tu Veneno"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2021 16:36
76 Views
00
0
2021 Sueños Globales2021 Sueños Globales
2021 Sueños Globales

Tu Veneno
J Balvin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

J Balvin has come through with his new single "Tu Veneno," the second track from his forthcoming studio album.


Colombian artist J Balvin, who has proven himself worthy of the superstar moniker with a grand total of fifty-three gold and platinum plaques, has officially delivered a brand new single called "Tu Veneno." Produced by the tandem of Sky Rompiendo and Taiko, the melodic track once again Balvin's versatility as he takes to the methodical beat with an introspective tone. Even those who aren't fluent in Spanish will likely discern much from Balvin's emotive performance.

 Alongside "Ma G," which a few weeks ago at the end of February, "Tu Veneno" is set to appear on Balvin's upcoming project, about which he has revealed next to nothing. Still, considering the pace with which he's firing off new music, don't be surprised to see a proper announcement land in the imminent future. Last we heard a full album from Balvin, he was dropping off Colores back in March of 2020. Sonically, "Ma G" and "Tu Veneno" speak to a different tone altogether, and it should be exciting to see what he brings to the table next. 

Check out the latest from J Balvin now, and sound off if you're down with the Colombian megastar. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Porque yo soy tu veneno, tu veneno, yeah-eh
Teâhagoâmal, pero quéâbueno cuando loâhacemo', yeah-eh 
En ti me puse a pensar, en toda' esa' bellaqueras cuando conmigo estabas 
Sé que te sientes igual y extrañas cuando encima me brincabas

J Balvin
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  76
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
J Balvin
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J Balvin Drops Off New Single "Tu Veneno"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject