Vibrant colors characterize everything in J Balvin's world: his hair, his outfits, his album covers and now his grillz. The Colombian reggaeton artist is collaborating with Los Angeles-based designer, Ian Delucca, to create a set of grillz in honor of the 20th anniversary of Spongebob Squarepants.

The grillz consist of 14-karat yellow gold emblazoned with a design by Chicago-based artist, Louis De Guzman. The top and bottom grills come together to form Guzman reinterpretation of the beloved Nickelodeon character. “We developed techniques specifically for this project, this is the first time we’ve seen graphics applied directly to gold teeth, particularly in such an essentially seamless way,” Delucca told HYPEBEAST. To make this collaboration even wackier and more luxurious, the grillz come complete with a matching silver toothbrush and a custom RIMOWA hand-luggage case to store it all. The RIMOWA case features a collage of colorful images, including J Balvin's logo and more iconic Spongebob characters.

Surprisingly, this is not J Balvin's first Spongebob-themed collaboration. Earlier this month, it was announced that Balvin also worked with De Guzman and homeware brand, Modernica, for a line of fiberglass chairs. Hopefully J Balvin has more in store for the famous Sponge's anniversary because these products have been fire so far.