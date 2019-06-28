J Balvin & Bad Bunny Surprise Fans With "OASIS" Project

They are undeniably two of the largest music artists in the world, and now J Balvin and Bad Bunny have surprised their millions of fans by releasing their collaborative project OASIS. The eight-track release contains features by Mr. Eazi and https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/full-list-of-latin-grammy-nominations-j-balvin-rules-supreme-news.60317.html of Enanitos Verdes and arrives with a simultaneous video release for the first single “Qué Pretendes.”

The two artists have bonded to the point of creating a brotherhood, and as Colombia’s ‘Global Ambassador of Reggaeton’ and Puerto Rico’s ‘Leader of the Latin Trap explosion,’ J Balvin and Bad Bunny have led the way to move Latin Urban music into unchartered territory—and with OASIS, the pair are "[making] waves with a fresh Caribbean flow."

“Oasis is a transcendental and refreshing album; it is a rescue, a relief," says Bad Bunny. "An Oasis helps you to supply yourself with what you’re missing and to find what you lack spiritually; this is what this album represents. We have been working on it for a long time, and finally, we found its moment. Working with J Balvin has undoubtedly been an unparalleled experience, I have always admired and respected him a lot and we have had an excellent vibe throughout this whole process.”

J Balvin adds, “I am proud to say I LOVE Bad Bunny; we always seem to be on the same wavelength, as he likes what I like. He is also all about celebrating our culture, while remaining super humble. Working with Benito again has been a musical joy. I am blessed to not only call him my brother, but now a partner on an album that has even become a personal Oasis. I’ve been traveling all over the world the last few months, and anytime it started to feel overwhelming, I’ve been able to listen to the tracks we created, and instantly return ‘Home’ to our own musical paradise. I’m so glad the time has arrived where fans can now share those same new vibes with us.”

Tracklist

1. MOJAITA

2. YO LE LLEGO

3. CUIDAO POR AHÍ

4. QUE PRETENDES

5. LA CANCIÓN

6. UN PESO Feat. Marciano Cantero de Enanitos Verdes

7. ODIO

8. COMO UN BEBÉ Feat. Mr. EAZI





