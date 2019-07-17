The past few months have seen a number of national days dedicated to paying ode to our favorite calory-packed foods, including National Hamburger Day and National Chocolate Chip Day back in May, and National Donut Day recently, at the start of June. As always, independent food retailers as well as big chains alike, come together to offer deals and freebies as a way to promote the holiday, and drive traffic to their stores. This time around, it's national hot dog day, and we're sure there will be more than a few who will be absolutely delighted to learn that a number of restaurants are celebrating the day with a number of sizzling deals to satisfy those summer dog cravings. Unless stated otherwise, all deals are one-day-only. Check them out below!

Paragon Theatres: (FL, VA, NC): Buy one get one free hot dog.

All American Pub: (Charlotte, NC): Buy one get one free hot dog.

7-Eleven: Quarter-pound Big Bite hot dogs for only $1!

Wienerschnitzel: 5 chili dogs for $5.

Pilot Flying J: One free hot dog or “roller grill item” from the Pilot Flying J app. If you're a first-time app user, you also get a free drink.

Love's Travel Spots: “Free hot dog or roller grill item.” Go to the chain’s website, app, or social media pages on July 17 to get a barcode, and scan it at checkout for your free hot dog.

Dog Haus: Free Haus Dog with coupon from link.

Portillo's: Two regular hot dogs for $5 all week.

TA, Petro & TA Express: Two hot dogs for $1, or a free hot dog with an UltraONE kiosk coupon.

Coupons.com: Get free hot dog buns at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix or Ralphs from July 15th through to the 19th, by downloading the Coupons.com app.

Philly Pretzel Factory: At each location, the first 100 customers in each location - from 11 a.m. onward - get a free pretzel dog. After that, all pretzel dogs are $1 each. (Not available at retailers inside airports and train stations.)

