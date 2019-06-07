Today marks the delicious holiday that is National Donut Day. But besides just being an ode to the (arguably the most) tasty treat, this national deal day is unique amongst others because it’s one of the few that actually has some history and reasoning behind it. National Donut Day has been recognized since 1938 and was started by the Salvation Army as a way to celebrate the women who served fresh donuts to American soldiers in France during World War 1 (known as Donut Lassies or Donut Dollies,) who are often credited for popularizing the desert in the U.S.

Generally, these national deal days are just a sneaky ploy for fast food chains to get you in the door, but today's deals will actually get you feeling like you're celebrating donuts for a reason. Though they aren’t as extensive as some of the other national deal days, the chances of you walking away from somewhere with a free donut today are pretty high.

Krispy Kreme — The classic favorite, obviously, had to grace the list, and they're being generous. Receive a free donut with no purchase necessary! Additionally, Krispy Kreme has promised that if they give away 1 million free doughnuts on National donut day then donut-heads will be rewarded with a second free donut sometime later this month.

Cumberland Farms — Between 5-10 am receive a free donut when you order either a Chill Zone, HYPERFREEZE, hot or iced coffee, tea, or cappuccino beverage from Cumberland Farms’ new concept stores.

Dunkin’ — All day today (or until supplies last) you can receive a free classic doughnut of your choice when you purchase a beverage.

Entenmann’s — Everyone’s favorite market brand of donuts is holding a contest in search of new donut flavor ideas from now until June 14. The winner will have their creation made during the 2019 holiday season, as well as, receive $5,000, and a year’s supply of donuts! Find out more about the contest here.

Duck Donuts — Receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut for free from any Duck Donuts location all day long.

Hardee’s — Hardee’s recently came out with a FROOT LOOPS Mini Donut, which they’ll be giving them for free all weekend long with this coupon from Offers.

Randy’s Donuts — Small LA donut chain, Randy’s, will be giving out four glazed "donut rounds" on National Donut Day between 6 a.m. to noon at every LA location.

Salvation Army — Salvation Army will be delivering donuts and hosting events all across the country. To find out what event is happening near you, check with your local Salvation Army.

Walmart — At participating Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, Walmart will be giving out over 1.2 million glazed donuts to over 4,000 stores across the country. All you have to do is walk into the bakery section and pick up your free donut!