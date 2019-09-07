It: Chapter Two has arrived, and all the star power in the cast seems to have paid off. According to Variety, the killer clown sequel is set to make $100 million this weekend. Although the haul is roughly $23 million less than the previous film's opening weekend, it's still a success. It: Chapter 2 takes place 27 years after the events of the first film. The adult versions of the Losers Club are forced to deal with the return of evil "clown" Pennywise. Based on the hit novel by Stephen King, It was first adapted for the silver screen in 1990. It was rebooted in 2017 and became the most successful horror film of all time.

It: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader in the main roles with Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean rounding out the cast. Bill Skarsgard once again plays Pennywise. Andy Muschietti returns to direct for the 169-minute flick. No other major studios released a new film this weekend, giving It: Chapter Two free reign. Fighting for second place this weekend at the box office are Angel Has Fallen and Good Boys, each pulling in between $5-6 million. The Lion King and Hobbs & Shaw will battle for fourth in the $3 million to $4 million range.