Google is introducing its new assistant, Issa Rae. The comedian, writer, and producer will be the newest celebrity lending their voice to the service as a limited-time voice cameo. Rae is the mastermind behind HBO’s Insecure.

"I was in talks to do this last year and was just really intrigued, like, 'What? They want my voice? Why?'" Rae told CNN. "Then, you know, I realized that I use Google Assistant frequently anyway and just thought about how cool it would be to do."

She says the process was surprisingly intense. It consisted of many hours in the recording booth "saying various sentences that did not make any sense" and "so many words that I have never ever pronounced before."

Rae is best known for her work on Insecure. Earlier this year, she announced that the show will not be returning for a fourth season until 2020. She’s been spending time dipping her talent in feature films such as Little and the upcoming films The Photograph and The Lovebirds.

Rae is now one of multiple celebrities who have lent their voice to similar services. Last month, Amazon announced Samuel L. Jackson would be providing their first celebrity voice option for their Amazon Alexa.