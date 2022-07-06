Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest names in the UFC world right now, although as many have noted, his most recent wins haven't contained a whole lot of flair. Izzy has been happy to hang back and get some jabs in all while putting on the better technical fight. This style has helped him defend his title, but it certainly hasn't left a lot of people impressed.

For instance, actor Chris Pratt was a guest commentator at UFC 276, and after Adesanya's win against Jared Cannonier, Pratt let the fighter know that he wasn't too happy with the performance. “I don't know this game -- I'm just an actor, but I'm not a fan, man," Pratt said. "I’m not a fan of coming out like all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, 'C’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.'"

As one can imagine, Adesanya did not appreciate this slander at all, which led to a quick response on Twitter. He even posted a clip from the movie Wanted in which Pratt gets hit by Angelina Jolie.

"Good morning," Adesanya wrote. "I’m the man. You’re just some fan."

Needless to say, if you come for Adesanya, you better not miss.