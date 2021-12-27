Fans were excited to find out that Isaiah Thomas would be coming back into the NBA, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers on a 10-day contract. After a summer of phenomenal pro-am play, fans felt like Thomas truly deserved his spot in the league. With COVID-19 ravaging teams, the Lakers felt like it was a good time to bring Thomas on board, and over the past week, he got to play four games where he averaged 9.3 points per game on some lackluster shooting percentages.

Regardless of his statlines, Lakers fans were appreciative of his contributions, and there was a hope that the team would bring him back on yet another 10-day contract. Yesterday, the Lakers announced their plans for the player, and unfortunately, they won't be going his way.

David Berding/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have decided to part ways with Thomas. Of course, it isn't all bad news for the point guard, as numerous teams are reportedly interested in him. After all, multiple teams have been hit by COVID-19, and there are a plethora of teams who are looking to fill out their rosters. With NBA experience behind him, Thomas will stand out as a great fit for numerous franchises.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Thomas this season, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.