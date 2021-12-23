Isaiah Thomas has been given another chance in the NBA, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas has played for this franchise before, however, now he is coming in with all new motivations. In his first two games with the team, Thomas had some solid outings although it wasn't enough to help the team win. Regardless, he had fans impressed, and many were demanding for him to get a contract that goes beyond just 10 days.

A couple of nights ago, however, Thomas had his worst outing with the Lakers so far. He went 1-11 from the field and went 0-6 from beyond the arc. It was a rough shooting night and there were some who jumped to the conclusion that IT is washed. Of course, everyone is allowed a bad night, and Thomas recognizes that.

David Berding/Getty Images

While taking to Twitter yesterday, Thomas addressed the bad game with a healthy mindset, saying "Greatest players have the shortest memory whether it’s good or bad… On 2 the nxt 1!" There is no point getting yourself down over one bad showing, and moving forward, Thomas is looking to make sure he continues to make a good impression.

In just a couple of days from now, Thomas will get to show off his skills on Christmas Day against the Nets. If he helps the team win that game, then surely he will get to stay with the purple and gold.