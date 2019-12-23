Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended for two games, following a confrontation with a disgruntled Sixers fan during Saturday's game in Philly. The incident in question took place late in the fourth quarter of Washington's 125-108 loss after Thomas went into the stands to have a word with a fan that he claims had "both of his middle fingers up and said, 'F--- you, b----,' three times."

The fan was reportedly upset because the 76ers have a promotion that grants spectators a free frosty if an opposing players misses two consecutive free throws. Prior to the incident, Thomas had connected on 1-of-2 at the line, essentially denying the man his free dessert.

"I said: 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything. Be a fan.' His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a Frosty,'" Thomas said, per ESPN.

On Sunday, Thomas summed up his thoughts about the two-game suspension in one word: "Bullshit."

The NBA has a no tolerance policy when it comes to any player who deliberately enters the stands, even if nothing escalates further. As a result of his suspension, Thomas will be sidelined for Monday night's road game against the Knicks as well as Thursday's game in Detroit.