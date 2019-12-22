Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas had one of his better scoring nights despite his squads' 17-point loss against the 76ers. However, it was a bizarre moment that took place during the game that left most fans talking.

After putting up 20 points, Thomas was ejected from the game for walking into the stands to confront two "disrespectful" fans. Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas was seen walking calmly into the crowd and sharing a few words with the fans in question before calmly returning to the bench.

Thomas returned in a post-game presser to provide insight into what led him to walk into the stands and confront the two men, revealing that an ice cream promotion was at the root of it all.

"I'm never gonna be disrespected in any way. My dad taught me at a young age don't ever let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn't matter who I am, that's not gonna happen," he explained while wearing an Allen Iverson jersey in honor of the former 76er. "When I missed the first free throw and made the second, I'm running back, the fan had both of his middle fingers up and said, 'f--k you, b---h' three times. So then the timeout goes, and I go in the stands and confront him. I said, 'don't be disrespectful.' That calm. I'm a man before anything and be a fan. His response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a frosty.' Because if you miss two free throws the fans get a frosty. "

He added: "So that's what happened, and I walked back. I told the security who it was so they can get kicked out of the game. No way, shape or form that should be allowed at all. I've been in a league for a while, fans gonna say whatever they want. But don't ever call me out of my name, cause I would never do that to anyone else. That crossed the line. I got kids, I got a family. That's not OK at all. I just went to go tell him that. In no disrespectful way, as calm as I am right now, and those were the three things I said, and that was his response."