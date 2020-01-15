Under Armour has announced that Philadelphia 76ers' All Star center Joel Embiid will be receiving his own signature sneaker dubbed the 'UA Embiid 1.' The brand did not provide many details about the UA Embiid 1, but rumors suggest the sneaker shown below is an early look at what's to come.

According to Under Armour, the UA Embiid 1 will drop in several colorways throughout the 2020-2021 season. Each will spotlight a critical moment from Embiid's emerging career.

Per UA:

"During the design process, Joel relayed what mattered most to him; a sneaker that could handle a versatile player capable of draining buckets from beyond the arch when they want, and posterizing the competition in the paint when they need. By studying Embiid’s shooting form and mobility on the court, the UA team engineered a positionless shoe intended to help any player—from the 5 to the 1—perform better than the jersey across from them."

Reggie Wilson, Senior Footwear Designer at Under Armour, also mentioned that the first colorway, "Origin," is inspired by Embiid's Cameroon roots.

"Early on in the design process, Joel shared that he thought his life was like a movie, and like movies, all basketball careers have origin stories. Since Joel’s story began in Cameroon, that was the creative focus of our first colorway, Origin."

Under Armour